SBI launches nation-wide drive for activation of inoperative accounts

A savings or a current account is treated as inoperative if the customer has no transaction in the account for a period of over two years

SBI chairman C S Setty emphasised the need to drive Re-KYC exercise. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said it has launched a nation-wide drive to raise awareness about the importance of inoperative account activation.

A savings or a current account is treated as inoperative if the customer has no transaction in the account for a period of over two years.

Activation of these accounts requires Re-KYC. Necessity of regular transactions in the account and preventing categorization into in-operative was the key message, SBI said in a statement.

SBI chairman C S Setty emphasised the need to drive Re-KYC exercise in letter and spirit, to maintain PMJDY accounts in active status and enabling customers to conduct transactions seamlessly.

 

He urged upon Business Correspondents to harness the technology to bridge the gap and reach the last-mile customer, thereby enhancing customer experience.

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

