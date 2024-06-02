Small credit business finds new ways as unsecured loan growth ebbs

“Bank credit lines to firms like ours have dried up. Co-lending continues to be fine, but running a standalone book is proving to be difficult,” says a candid V Raman Kumar, founder-chairman, CASHe. The vendor of “quick” personal loans, buy-now-pay-later, and credit-line services has seen its assets shrink to around Rs 1,000 crore, down by Rs 300 crore a year ago. The plot on unsecured lending changed after Mint Road upped risk weights on the business in November: To 125 per cent from 100 per cent (and on credit cards to 150 per cent from 125 per cent). But what