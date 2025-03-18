The rise and rise of customer complaints: Which states rank the highest?

At the annual conference of the RBI Ombudsmen on Monday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted that grievances under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme rose at a compound average growth rate of almost 50 per cent per year over the past two years to 934,000 in 2023-24.

According to the RBI data, during 2023-24, the Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre and Offices of Reserve Bank of India Ombudsman (ORBIOs) received 934,000 complaints, an increase of 32.8 per cent over the previous year. Around 30 per cent complaints were received at ORBIOs.

Among the complaints received at the ORBIOs,