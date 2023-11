On October 6, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised banks to be cautious towards unsecured loans.

“Certain components of personal loans are recording very high growth. These are being closely monitored by the Reserve Bank for any signs of incipient stress,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the review of the monetary policy. Deputy Governor Swaminathan J pointed out that unsecured retail credit saw an “outlier” growth of 23 per cent in the past two years, compared to an