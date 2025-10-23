UPI accounts for 85% of payment volumes: RBI's payment system report

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continued to drive India’s digital payments ecosystem in the first half (H1) of 2025, accounting for 85 per cent of total payment volumes, according to data from the Payment System Report released on Thursday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

However, in terms of value, UPI contributed just 9 per cent, reflecting its dominance in small-ticket transactions.

UPI has emerged as the most widely used retail fast payment system (FPS) in India due to its efficiency, 24x7 availability, and ease of use.

The volume of UPI transactions surged from 10.79 billion in calendar year (CY)