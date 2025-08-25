Monday, August 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / UPI goes global: Cross-border transactions grow 20-fold in a year

UPI goes global: Cross-border transactions grow 20-fold in a year

Cross-border UPI transactions rose 20 times to 7.55 lakh in FY25, with expansion to seven countries and over 1.5 million merchants accepting the platform

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

There are more than 1.5 million international merchants taken on board to accept UPI. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cross-border Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions are gaining momentum with the real-time payments system expanding globally.
 
These transactions grew more than 20 times to over 755,000 in FY25 from just 37,060 payments in FY24. In the first four months of FY26 alone, it clocked 601,000 transactions, data showed.
 
In FY24, the value of such transactions was recorded at ₹19.7 crore, growing multifold to ₹258.53 crore in FY25. As of July of FY26, the transactions processed on cross-border UPI were recorded at ₹169.29 crore. 
 
In comparison, cross-border UPI transactions recorded a modest 180 and 144 payments in FY22 and FY23 respectively during the initial phase of its global roll-out. The value of these transactions was recorded at approximately ₹3,000 and ₹4,000 during the same period.  
 

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

Payments Council of India reappoints Patel, Srinivasu; Bansal joins team

free

The cost of free: UPI's exponential growth strains limits of subsidiespremium

online payment, QR CODE, ONLINE TRANSACTIONS, UPI (Image: Shutterstock)

The matrix, decoded: How QR codes are transforming payments in Indiapremium

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI 'collect requests' to end from October: here's how it changes payments

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI 'collect requests' to end from October: here's how it will affect you

 
These numbers include both peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions on the payments system in the cross-border context. 
 
The growing numbers come on the back of efforts to link UPI with the fast payment systems in other countries. 
 
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) runs the UPI rails. NPCI International Payments (NIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the apex retail payments body, is responsible for expanding UPI globally. 
 
There are more than 1.5 million international merchants taken on board to accept UPI. 
 
At present, UPI is live in seven countries -- United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Bhutan, Singapore, Mauritius, France and Sri Lanka. 
   

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra speaks during FIBAC 2025, the two-day annual banking conference on the theme 'Charting new Frontiers', in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

RBI governor hints at policy measures if US tariffs impact growth

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Sales of listed private NFCs grow at slower pace of 5.5% in Q1 FY26: RBI

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI and C S Setty, Chairman, IBA & Chairman, SBI during a 'FIBAC 2025' - Charting New Frontiers two days annual banking conference in Mumbai on Monday 25th Aug, 2025 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

India Inc meeting capex need through own cash: SBI Chairman CS Setty

CS Setty, SBI Chairman

SBI asks regulator to allow banking industry to finance acquisitions

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank

We don't get paid a penny for providing all the pipes for UPI: Axis Bank MDpremium

Topics : UPI transactions Unified Payment Interface Unified Payments System

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon