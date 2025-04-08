Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / UPI outages likely caused by telecom network issues, hardware glitches

UPI outages likely caused by telecom network issues, hardware glitches

An hour-long outage may impact about 40 million UPI transactions. In March, UPI recorded 590 million daily average transactions

Unified Payments Interface, UPI
Premium

Market participants added that there may be a need for banks to ramp up their server-side technical infrastructure to cater to growing UPI volumes.

Ajinkya KawaleSubrata Panda Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Network fluctuations caused by an internet service provider (ISP) powering India’s flagship payments platform, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), hardware malfunctions, and overloading of banks' capacity to process transactions are likely to have contributed to the outages in UPI over the past two weeks, according to multiple sources aware of the matter.
 
According to sources, telecom network fluctuation disrupted UPI services on March 26, leaving users across the country unable to process transactions on both banking and third-party UPI applications for over an hour. A technical glitch affecting the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) impacted the real-time payments system and led
Topics : UPI Telecom industry Telecom Fintech

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon