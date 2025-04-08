UPI outages likely caused by telecom network issues, hardware glitches

Network fluctuations caused by an internet service provider (ISP) powering India’s flagship payments platform, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), hardware malfunctions, and overloading of banks' capacity to process transactions are likely to have contributed to the outages in UPI over the past two weeks, according to multiple sources aware of the matter.

According to sources, telecom network fluctuation disrupted UPI services on March 26, leaving users across the country unable to process transactions on both banking and third-party UPI applications for over an hour. A technical glitch affecting the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) impacted the real-time payments system and led