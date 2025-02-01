Business Standard

UPI volume scales new peak of 16.99 billion in January, shows NPCI data

The number of daily transactions for January stood at 14.33 million, up from 14.23 million in December, which translated into a daily transaction value of Rs 19,562 crore

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions saw a marginal 1.6 per cent month-on-month increase in volume to 16.99 billion in January, up from 16.73 billion in December 2024. This was a new record in terms of volume since the digital system became operational in April 2016.
 
In November, the volume stood at 15.48 billion. On the other hand, the transaction value also increased by 1 per cent to Rs 23.48 trillion, up from Rs 23.25 trillion in December. The value stood at Rs 21.55 trillion in November and Rs 23.5 trillion in October, the highest so far in terms of value, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
 
 
January saw a 39 per cent rise in volume and a 28 per cent rise in value compared to the same month last financial year. The average daily transactions during the month stood at 548 million, translating to around Rs 75,743 crore.
 
Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions rose by 0.7 per cent in January to 444 million, up from 441 million in December and 408 million in November. In value terms, this increased marginally to Rs 6.06 trillion in January, up from Rs 6.02 trillion in December and Rs 5.58 trillion in November. In volume terms, this marked a 13 per cent decline compared with last year and a 7 per cent rise in value versus January 2024.
 
The number of daily transactions for January stood at 14.33 million, up from 14.23 million in December, which translated into a daily transaction value of Rs 19,562 crore.

FASTag transactions declined by 0.5 per cent in volume to 380 million in January, compared to 382 million in December and 359 million in November. The transaction value also dipped marginally to Rs 6,614 crore from Rs 6,642 crore in December. The value stood at Rs 6,070 crore in November. This marked a 15 per cent growth in volume and 19 per cent in value compared with January 2024. The daily transactions in January declined to 12.27 million, compared to 12.32 million in December.
 
Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions rose marginally by 1 per cent, from 93 million in December to 94 million in January, which was also up from 92 million in November. The transaction value also increased marginally to Rs 24,026 crore in January, compared to Rs 24,020 crore in December. The highest value in recent months was Rs 23,844 crore in November.
 
The number of daily transactions stood at 3.03 million in January, up from 3.02 million in December. AePS transactions saw a 9 per cent rise in volume and 4 per cent rise in value compared with the year-ago period.
 

