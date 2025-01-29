Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 07:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UPI credit cards: Track spending as frequent small txn can strain budget

UPI credit cards: Track spending as frequent small txn can strain budget

Security-related precautions for UPI-enabled credit cards are similar to those for standard UPI payments

Credit card

Himali Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

According to the credit card trends report for 2024 by Kiwi, a credit-on-UPI (Unified Payments Interface) platform, UPI-enabled credit card users carry out an average of 40 transactions per month— eight times more than traditional credit card users. Rupay credit cards have expanded their market share from 3 per cent in 2023 to 12 per cent in 2024, driven by the growing adoption of UPI-enabled credit cards.
 
“The convenience and widespread acceptance of UPI combined with the power of credit is leading to a new wave of financial inclusion,” says Mohit Bedi, co-founder and chief business officer, Kiwi.
 
How do they work?
 
 
UPI-enabled credit cards are traditional credit cards linked to a UPI ID, which allow direct payments via the UPI ecosystem. Rupay credit cards from HDFC Bank, Myntra-Kotak, Yes Bank, Paisabazaar, IndusInd Bank, etc. support this feature.
 
Cardholders can link their Rupay credit cards to UPI apps such as BHIM,

Also Read

UPI

UPI's share in total digital payments in India grows to 83% in 2024

Credit Card

UPI-enabled credit cards see 20% monthly growth, users avg 40 transactions

UPI

UPI can grow 10 times from current base, says NPCI chief Dilip Asbe

UPI

Navi crosses 1% market share in UPI transactions in December 2024

PremiumBharatPe Logo

BharatPe parent to sell up to 25% stake in Unity SFB for $800 mn

PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and Amazon Pay.
 
“A UPI-enabled Rupay credit card lets you make UPI payments billed to your credit card instead of your bank account, combining credit card benefits like reward points with UPI’s wide acceptance,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), BankBazaar.com.
 
Users can request a Rupay credit card as an additional or add-on card alongside their existing Visa or Mastercard, or change the network on their existing card to Rupay. “While your overall credit limit would remain unchanged, you can link the Rupay card to your UPI account for enhanced utility,” says Shetty.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permitted UPI integration with the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) Rupay credit cards in June 2022. “Unlike traditional credit cards, UPI-enabled credit cards offer access to UPI’s vast network of 320 million merchant touchpoints, well beyond the 9 million point-of-sale (POS) terminals used by traditional credit cards,” says Bedi.
 
Greater access, overspending risk   
 
UPI-enabled credit cards allow payments via mobile apps without requiring a physical card. “It also enables one to use their credit card for purchases at local shops and kirana stores that usually do not have POS machines,” says Rohit Chhibbar, chief business officer, credit cards, Paisabazaar.
 
But these cards can at times lead to overspending. “If you are not prudent, you may exceed your budget, and if it happens too often, you may end up in debt,” says Shetty.
 
Choosing the right card
 
Many UPI-enabled credit cards offer reward points for transactions. “Evaluate the rewards structure to ensure it aligns with your spending habits and preferences,” says Bedi. He also suggests checking the annual fees and evaluating the quality of customer support.
 
An Indian Overseas Bank source suggests ensuring that the card’s UPI integration is smooth, ensuring seamless transactions.
 
Watch out for restrictions, such as caps on rewards beyond a certain limit. “A minimum transaction value may be required to earn rewards. Also, exclusions or restrictions on certain UPI transactions could impact the card’s value,” says Chhibbar.
 
Precautions to take
 
The Kiwi report indicates that young users are the primary adopters, with 45 per cent under 30, 30 per cent aged 31-40, and 20 per cent aged 41-50. Chhibbar suggests that consumers track their outstanding balance regularly, as frequent small transactions can add up quickly.
 
Security-related precautions for UPI-enabled credit cards are similar to those for standard UPI payments. “Set a secure UPI PIN, download the app from official sources (like Google Play Store or Apple App Store), and avoid public Wi-Fi for transactions,” says Bedi.
 
Security precautions
 
·       Never share your UPI PIN or sensitive information over calls, messages, or emails
 
·       Do not accept collect requests from unknown sources
 
·       Turn on transaction alerts and SMS to monitor all activities related to your credit card
 
·       Regularly check account statements for unauthorised transactions
 
·       If you notice any suspicious activity, report it to your bank immediately
 
·       Look for features like two-factor authentication (2FA) and fraud protection measures to minimise the risk of unauthorised transactions
 
Source: Indian Overseas Bank
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US immigration: What changed in 10 days since Trump's inauguration-decoded

Income tax return

HC pulls up I-T dept for software: Taxpayers can now claim 87A tax rebate

UK, UK visa, london

Migration to push UK population to 72.5 mn by 2032: Why it may hit Indians

GST

File GSTR-9C by March 31 to get late fee waive-off and avoid GST notice

mutual funds

HDFC MF offers new scheme tracking Nifty100 Quality 30 Total Returns Index

Topics : UPI transactions RuPay cards Personal Finance Your money

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon