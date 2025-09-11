Wake up and smell the coffee: India takes humble Joe to a new level

For India’s expanding tribe of coffee drinkers, that daily cup has shifted bases - from a caffeine kick to a statement of taste and identity. From artisanal roasts to café cappuccinos to even subscription brews, Indians are spending smart on their daily cup. The casual coffee has moved from being a pantry essential to lifestyle statement. From the ubiquitous South Indian filter 'kaapi' to single-origin artisanal brews, from instant jars on supermarket shelves to subscription-based gourmet beans, coffee has gone mainstream in Indian households. And as preferences evolve, so do the price tags.

According to the Coffee Board of India,