We should aim to expand UPI's use worldwide: RBI Deputy Guv T Rabi Sankar

The success of India’s flagship digital payment platform – Unified Payments Interface (UPI) – needs to be exported across the world to enable any Indian with a UPI account to make payments globally Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor, T Rabi Sankar, said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024 in November. In a fireside chat with Consulting Editor of Business Standard, Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Sankar also highlighted fintechs’ appreciation of legal or regulatory requirements in the last two to three years, besides shedding some light on the standoff between the RBI and the European Securities and Markets Authority