Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Weighted moves: RBI's shock therapy restores stability to the forex market

Weighted moves: RBI's shock therapy restores stability to the forex market

The Indian currency's rapid fall from 85 to 86 in just 16 days, and from 86 to 87 in another 15 days, highlights the volatility in the foreign-exchange market during those months

US dollar indian rupee
Premium

Representative Picture

Manojit SahaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After falling sharply against the US dollar in December and January, the rupee has remained stable since the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) policy repo rate cut on February 7.
 
The Indian currency’s rapid fall from 85 to 86 in just 16 days, and from 86 to 87 in another 15 days, highlights the volatility in the foreign-exchange market during those months. In contrast, it had taken 478 days for the rupee to weaken from 84 to 85 per dollar.
 
Between late 2022 and September 2024, the rupee remained largely stable. This led to debates about whether such stability was
Topics : RBI Forex Currency Exchange rates

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon