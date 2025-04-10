Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Will money in hand from tax breaks in FY26 make its way to realty buys?

Will money in hand from tax breaks in FY26 make its way to realty buys?

Realty majors hopeful of mid-level housing revival; But experts say education, savings may take priority

tax
Premium

The expectations stand against a looming global recession that may well spur consumers to keep money in savings or channel it towards more essential spends such as education, senior industry executives and tax planners have cautioned.

Gulveen AulakhSanket Koul Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Will the tax relief measures introduced in Union Budget 2025, coming into effect in this financial year, encourage investments in the real estate sector? Realty majors are pinning their hopes on this as they expect the tax breaks to ultimately spur demand in affordable and mid-sized projects amid an overall slowdown in the country’s housing market.
 
The expectations stand against a looming global recession that may well spur consumers to keep money in savings or channel it towards more essential spends such as education, senior industry executives and tax planners have cautioned.
 
“When individuals have higher disposable income due to
Topics : Tax benefits taxes Direct taxes Real Estate

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon