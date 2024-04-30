Worldline ePayments India gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator

Worldline ePayments India said on Tuesday that it has received the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval to operate as a payment aggregator.

The RBI recently took steps to tighten scrutiny of the payments sector, asking online payment firms to monitor transactions-related activities of merchants on their platforms and ensure they meet fresh guidelines.

"The authorisation from RBI is a testimony of our commitment to the Indian market and affirming our focus on compliance and highlighting the significance of a well-regulated payments landscape," Ramesh Narasimhan, chief executive officer - India, Worldline, said in a statement.

Last week, the RBI had given an in-principle approval to Prosus-backed PayU to operate as a payment aggregator.