Worldline ePayments India gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Worldline ePayments India said on Tuesday that it has received the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval to operate as a payment aggregator.
The RBI recently took steps to tighten scrutiny of the payments sector, asking online payment firms to monitor transactions-related activities of merchants on their platforms and ensure they meet fresh guidelines.
"The authorisation from RBI is a testimony of our commitment to the Indian market and affirming our focus on compliance and highlighting the significance of a well-regulated payments landscape," Ramesh Narasimhan, chief executive officer - India, Worldline, said in a statement.
Last week, the RBI had given an in-principle approval to Prosus-backed PayU to operate as a payment aggregator.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

