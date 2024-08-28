67% of Indians revisit favourite global spots: Thailand & Vietnam top list

Business Standard
New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia are the top favourites of Indian travellers wanting to revisit international locations, said a survey by travel company Agoda on Wednesday.
Singapore and France round out the top five most popular destinations for returning Indian visitors. Agoda’s ‘Return Visitor Ranking’ survey found 67 per cent of Indian travellers are drawn back to their favourite destinations. Indians like revisiting these countries for their cuisine, ease of travel, and affordability.
 
As many as 42 per cent of Indian travellers say adventure is their primary reason for returning to a country. Culinary experience is the next reason ( 22 per cent), while arts and culture and reuniting with family or friends each accounted for 20 per cent of responses.
 

As many as 58 per cent of repeat travellers have visited their favourite destinations one to three times in the past decade. Four per cent have done so 10 times.
 
“Agoda's Return Visitor Ranking shows that for Indian travellers, Thailand, Vietnam, and Bali are more than just destinations, they are experiences that travellers crave to relive,” said Krisha Rathi, senior country director for India subcontinent and Maldives at Agoda
 
The survey also highlights the importance of hospitality, with three out of ten Indian travellers citing friendly locals as a significant factor in their decision to return.
 
From an Asian perspective, Japan joins Thailand and Vietnam as the top destinations for repeat visits among Asian travellers. Across the continent, ease of travel emerged as the primary motivator for return trips, with 44 per cent of Asian travellers listing it as their main reason for revisiting favourite locations.
 
The survey was conducted via the Agoda platform between August 1 and 19, 2024, with over 4,000 participants from 10 markets. These included Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, comapny said in a press release.
 
Topics : Travel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

