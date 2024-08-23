Gen Z embraces tech: 73% willing to use AI trip planners, says survey

India's Gen Z travellers, those born between 1995 and 2010, are budget-conscious and blend technology and tradition. Almost 70 per cent are likely to travel with family and most are willing to use artificial intelligence (AI) to plan their itinerary, according to a study by Booking.com. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “With 65 per cent of India's population under the age of 35 years, it is crucial to understand the travel sentiment of the Gen Z travellers as they redefine the way we experience the world,” said Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia at Booking.com

AI takes centre stage

As many as 73 per cent of Gen Z travellers will use AI trip planners for their itinerary and 68 per cent trust the technology to recommend "off-the-beaten-path" destinations. Moreover, 76 per cent look for tech facilities in their accommodations, such as robotic services or AI-enabled touch points. As many as 35 per cent of Gen Z travellers look at photos taken on trips to bring that “vacation feeling” back.

Budget-conscious, experience-hungry

Despite their enthusiasm for travel, Gen Z is budget conscious. As many 71 per cent opt to travel during off-peak seasons to save money, and 73 per cent actively seek travel discounts through loyalty programmes. This doesn't mean they're skimping on experiences – 72 per cent express a desire for one-of-a-kind destination activities like skydiving or hot air ballooning in 2024.

Convenience and familiarity in booking

When it comes to booking, Gen Z values convenience and familiarity. Nearly 70 per cent admit to returning to accommodations they enjoyed before, and 66 per cent look for hotels that provide reliability. Many prefer to book multiple aspects of their trip simultaneously, with 37 per cent likely to book attractions and activities at the same time as their accommodation.

Solo travel surges, but family ties remain strong

As many as 85 per cent of Indian Gen Z travellers plan to embark on solo adventures in the coming year but family connections haven't been forgotten. The study reveals that 69 per cent are likely to travel with family members, and 61 per cent with their parents.