A step-by-step guide to filing timely and accurate income tax return

The tax filing deadline of September 15 is about a fortnight away. If you have not started the process yet, it is high time you began to avoid last-minute stress and risk of errors.

Keep proofs, statements ready

At the outset, taxpayers must determine whether the old or the new tax regime will be more beneficial for them. Next, they must get all paperwork in order. Some essential documents needed for filing returns include: Form 16, Form 26AS and the annual information statement (AIS); capital gains statements; bank interest certificates and statements; proof of tax-saving investments if you have opted