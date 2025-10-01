Aggressive hybrid funds: New investors may invest for long-term goals

With markets having been volatile over the past year, many investors are seeking solutions that combine the benefits of equity exposure for long-term wealth building while mitigating volatility. Aggressive hybrid funds fit the bill.

Over the past year, the Sensex has fallen 4.1 per cent, large-cap funds have lost 5.9 per cent, and flexi-cap funds have declined 6.1 per cent. Aggressive hybrid funds have done a better job than the frontline index and these diversified-equity categories by losing only 2 per cent.

“Markets have been quite volatile in the past year. Aggressive hybrid funds are better positioned to navigate such