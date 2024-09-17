Australia to launch ballot system for Work and Holiday visa for Indians

Australia is set to introduce a new ballot system starting in the 2024-25 programme year to manage the demand for Work and Holiday visa for Indian, Chinese, and Vietnamese citizens.

What is the Work and Holiday visa? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462) is open to individuals aged 18 to 30, allowing them to travel and work in Australia, according to the Department of Home Affairs. Applicants can study for up to four months, leave and re-enter the country multiple times, and engage in short-term employment to fund their travels. The visa cost is AUD 650 (Rs 36,748).

Who is eligible?

You must be aged between 18 and 30 years

Hold a passport from an eligible country

Must not be accompanied by dependent children

The new ballot system for India, China, and Vietnam

Starting in the 2024-25 programme year, first-time Work and Holiday visa applicants from India, China, and Vietnam will be required to register through a new ballot system, the Department of Home Affairs said. The system, designed to handle high demand, will randomly select applicants for the visa process. The registration fee is AUD 25 (about Rs 1,200), and the ballot will open later in 2024.

This new system only applies to first-time applicants from these three countries. Those who have previously held a Work and Holiday visa can continue applying online for a second or third visa via ImmiAccount. "The ballot system won’t affect current or previous visa holders," according to the Department of Home Affairs.

Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) and visa allocation

Under the AI-ECTA, Australia has agreed to offer up to 1,000 Work and Holiday visas each year to Indian citizens. This means that Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 can apply for a one-year visa to work, study, and travel across Australia. The agreement is part of a broader effort to enhance ties between the two nations.

Speaking about the programme, an official from the Department of Home Affairs said, "The Work and Holiday visa offers young adults a unique opportunity to explore Australia while gaining valuable work experience.”

For Indian, Vietnamese, and Chinese citizens planning their Australian adventure, this new system means you'll need to keep an eye out for when the ballot opens later in 2024.

In the meantime, applications from other countries participating in the Work and Holiday program will continue as usual.