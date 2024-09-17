This Canara Robeco MF has turned Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 85 lakh in 15 years

The Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund, launched in September 2009, has demonstrated remarkable performance over the past 15 years. A monthly SIP of Rs. 10,000 invested in the fund has grown to Rs 84.81 lakh, delivering an annualized return of 18.64%.

The fund invests in companies which benefit from the growing consumption demand in India and follows a consumption and finance theme. The benchmark index of the fund is BSE 100 TRI. The date of inception is the fund is 14th September, Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 2009.The fund manages Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 1,759.96 crore as on 30th August, 2024. Over the last 15 years, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 17.62% in the regular plan, growth option to investors whereas, the benchmark index BSE 100 TRI and additional benchmark index BSE SENSEX TRI have delivered a CAGR of 13.54% and 12.99% respectively, for the same period.

Key Performance Highlights:

15-Year Return: 18.64% annualized return on a monthly SIP of Rs. 10,000.

10-Year Return: 20.05% annualized return on an investment of Rs 12 lakh.

7-Year Return: 22.85% annualized return on an investment of Rs 8.40 lakh.

5-Year Return: 26.73% annualized return on an investment of Rs 6 lakh.

3-Year Return: 29.32% annualized return on an investment of Rs 3.60 lakh.

1-Year Return: 48.65% annualized return on an investment of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Over the past 10 years, Rs 12 lakh invested has risen to Rs 34.52 lakh, yielding an annualised return of 20.05%. In the last seven years, Rs 8.40 lakh has increased to Rs 18.94 lakh, showing a return of 22.85%. For the past five years, an investment of Rs 6 lakh is now worth Rs 11.59 lakh, with a return of 26.73%.

In three years, Rs 3.60 lakh has grown to Rs 5.48 lakh, reflecting a return of 29.32%.

Over the past year, Rs 1.20 lakh has increased to Rs 1.49 lakh, delivering a return of 48.65%.

As on 30th August, 2024, the fund has a concentrated portfolio of 45 stocks. The top four sectors are retailing, finance, banking and consumer durables that form 41% of the entire portfolio.

The Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund invests 80% to 100% in equity and equity related instruments of companies which directly or indirectly benefit from the growing consumer demand in India. It invests 0% to 20% in debt and money market instruments, 0% to 10% in REITs/InvITs and 0% to 20% in other equity and equity related instruments.

The fund is managed by Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head Equities and Ennette Fernandes, Fund Manager.

"Based on population and consumption theme, and as per an analysis by Boston Consulting Group the share of elite and affluent households could reach 40% by the year 2025. As a fund house that’s crossed an AUM of Rs. 1 lakh crore, we are happy to see investor confidence not just in us but also the nation at large. We continue to play the consumption and finance theme with the belief that with an increase in population and growth of income, there could be an increase in spending. We expect our Consumer Trends Fund to benefit from demographic advantage of ‘Young India’ for the next decade and the rapid urbanization and evolution of cities," said Rajnish Narula, MD & CEO, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.

