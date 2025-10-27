Monday, October 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bank nomination rules amended to align with will, avoid disputes

Bank nomination rules amended to align with will, avoid disputes

For deposits, nominee shares should mirror the division in the will; for lockers, the order should match the will

bank, banks
premium

The new framework allows two options: simultaneous and successive nomination. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Himali Patel Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Beginning November 1, bank customers will be able to name up to four nominees for their accounts and lockers as key provisions of the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025, take effect. Experts explain how bank customers should structure their nominations depending on their family situation, and ensure they are aligned with their will.
 
What has changed 
At present, banks allow only one nominee for savings accounts and deposits, regardless of the mode of operation.
 
“For safe deposit lockers, one nominee is allowed if it is operated solely, and more than one if jointly operated with the signatures of both,” says
Topics : Finance News Your money Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon