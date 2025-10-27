Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Beware of 'India Post Chhath Puja Subsidy' message, govt warns of scam

Chhath Puja subsidy scam: No such offer exists, says PIB Fact Check; citizens advised not to share personal or banking details

Chhath Puja subsidy scam Online: WhatsApp and other social media: Scam(Photo: shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The government has cautioned citizens against falling for a viral message circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms that falsely claims that India Post is offering a Rs 20,000 “Chhath Puja subsidy” through a lucky draw.
 
In a post on X, PIB Fact Check, the government’s official fact-checking arm, clarified that the message is completely fake and that India Post has no connection with any such subsidy or lottery scheme.
 

What does the fake message claim?

 
According to PIB Fact Check, the fraudulent message circulating online includes a link that directs users to a fake website, allegedly for claiming a “Chhath Puja subsidy” of Rs 20,000 under a government scheme. The message attempts to lure users into clicking the link and submitting personal details such as bank account numbers, Aadhaar information or OTPs.
 
 
“The claim that India Post is offering Rs 20,000 as a subsidy under a Chhath Puja lucky draw is completely fake,” PIB Fact Check stated.
“India Post has no connection with any such offer or subsidy.”

The fact-checking body also urged citizens to exercise caution and refrain from clicking on suspicious links or sharing sensitive information online. 
 

How to stay safe from such Online scams?

 
The government has advised the public to follow basic online safety practices to avoid becoming victims of fraud:
 
·  Do not click on links received via WhatsApp, email or SMS from unknown sources.
 
·  Never share bank details, OTPs or Aadhaar numbers on unverified websites.
 
·  Report suspicious messages or claims related to government schemes to PIB Fact Check.
 
Those who come across any dubious link, message or post related to government offers can verify its authenticity by contacting PIB Fact Check directly:
 
·  WhatsApp: +91 8799711259
 
·  Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in
 
Cybercriminals often exploit the festival season to trick people with fake subsidies or gift offers. The government’s warning serves as a timely reminder to remain vigilant and cross-check any such claims before taking action.
 
As PIB Fact Check reiterated, when in doubt, verify first- don’t click, don’t share.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

