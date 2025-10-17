Friday, October 17, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Buy gold ETF with low tracking error and expense ratio, high liquidity

Buy gold ETF with low tracking error and expense ratio, high liquidity

Bulk of gold investment for investment purpose should be through ETFs; limit jewellery purchase to personal use

Gold ETFs also come with professional custodial storage and are regulated financial instruments.

Himali Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

A large number of people will purchase gold on Dhanteras. While it is all right to buy a token amount of physical gold on this day, the bulk of one’s exposure to gold for investment purposes should be through gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or fund-of-funds (FoFs). 
Gold ETFs offer a simple, transparent, low-cost, convenient, and liquid way to invest in gold. “They closely track gold prices, can be traded like stocks, and allow for small investment amounts, making them accessible to all investors,” says Alekh Yadav, head of investment products, Sanctum Wealth. 
Gold ETFs are useful for diversifying the portfolio.
