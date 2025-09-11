Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Buyers investing in agricultural land must adhere to state-specific rules

Buyers investing in agricultural land must adhere to state-specific rules

Some states allow only agriculturists to buy, while others require outsiders to secure approval prior to purchase

Agriculture, Rural consumption, farm sector, rural landscape
premium

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A leading actor’s daughter is facing legal trouble over her purchase of agricultural land outside Mumbai, according to media reports. The plot was originally earmarked for agricultural use and could not be transferred without obtaining the requisite permissions and completing paperwork, which was not done. Investors planning to invest in agricultural land outside major cities to benefit from their expansion must tread with caution.
 
City’s growth drives prices up
 
Buying land on the outskirts of cities with a 10-year horizon can be rewarding. “Urbanisation creates demand and leads to appreciation in the value of land on the outskirts of major
Topics : Personal Finance Real Estate agriculture economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon