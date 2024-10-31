Buying a cardiac plan? Check waiting periods and co-payment requirements

In recent years, heart disease has become one of the leading causes of health insurance claims. Not just the old but even younger people are falling prey to cardiac ailments.

Such diseases impose a heavy financial burden on patients and insurers. According to recent data from Policybazaar, an online portal for purchase of insurance, heart-related conditions accounted for around 10.5 per cent of all its health insurance claims in 2019-2020, with an average claim size of Rs 4.5 lakh. By 2023-24, their share had climbed to around 19 per cent, with the average claim size reaching Rs 13.5 lakh.

Insurers