Cashless facility suspension at hospitals: Keep cash, credit access ready

Tata AIG General Insurance recently suspended cashless claims at Max hospitals in Delhi. This is not an isolated event, but part of a wider pattern of disputes between private hospital chains and health insurers across the country.

“In recent months, Max Healthcare has faced high-profile cashless tie-up breakdowns with several insurers — Star Health, Niva Bupa, Care Health, and most recently, Tata AIG. The suspensions, affecting hospitals nationwide and in the Delhi-National Capital Region, mirror a broader wave of stand-offs between major hospital chains and private insurers,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan.

Why disputes arise