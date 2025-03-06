Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CBDT campaign leads to disclosure of over Rs 29,000 crore foreign assets

CBDT campaign leads to disclosure of over Rs 29,000 crore foreign assets

As a result of this campaign, 6,734 taxpayers also revised their residential status from resident to non-resident

Monika Yadav
Monika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

More than 30,000 taxpayers have declared foreign assets worth Rs 29,208 crore and additional foreign income of Rs 1,090 crore for the assessment year (AY) 2024-25, according to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) officials.
 
In September 2024, India received financial information from over 108 countries regarding foreign accounts and income in the form of interest and dividends earned outside India. Using this data, received under the automatic exchange of information, the CBDT launched a Compliance-cum-Awareness Campaign on November 17, 2024, urging taxpayers to declare their foreign assets and income in revised income tax returns (ITRs) for AY25.
 
As a result of this campaign, 6,734 taxpayers also revised their residential status from resident to non-resident.
 
 
"The campaign yielded significant results, with 24,678 taxpayers reviewing their ITRs and 5,483 taxpayers filing their belated returns for AY25, declaring foreign assets worth Rs 29,208 crore and additional foreign income of Rs 1,089.88 crore," the official said.
 
The official said at the heart of this campaign lies the government’s “Trust First” approach, which prioritises voluntary compliance over enforcement. “Instead of immediate verification or intrusive actions, the department has trusted taxpayers first, giving them ample opportunity to make true and complete disclosures of their foreign income and assets," the official added.

The CBDT had sent SMS and emails to 19,501 taxpayers with a high foreign account balance or significant foreign income from interest or dividends above a specified threshold, urging them to revise their ITRs for accurate reporting of foreign assets and income.
 
"Additionally, 30 outreach sessions, seminars, and webinars were conducted across India, engaging over 8,500 participants directly. Pamphlets, brochures, and elaborate Samvaad sessions on social media further amplified awareness," the official said.
 
"Overall, approximately 62 per cent of nudged taxpayers responded positively, voluntarily revising their ITRs to declare foreign assets and income. The number of taxpayers disclosing foreign assets and income on a voluntary basis has steadily grown from 60,000 in AY22 to 2,31,452 taxpayers in AY25. This year, due to extensive outreach and awareness efforts, voluntary disclosures witnessed a significant 45.17 per cent growth compared to AY24," the official further added.
 
India has been an active participant in global tax transparency initiatives, particularly through the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). These frameworks help combat offshore tax evasion by ensuring the automatic exchange of financial account information between countries.
 
The country became an early adopter of the CRS, implemented by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), to exchange financial information with other jurisdictions. Since 2018, India has been receiving financial data under CRS for the calendar year 2016 onward from over 125 countries.
 
Indian financial institutions are required to report details of non-resident account holders to the Income Tax Department (ITD), which then shares this data with relevant foreign tax authorities. The CRS ensures India receives details of foreign assets, account balances, interest, and dividends linked to Indian residents.

CBDT tax

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

