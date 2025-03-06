Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Median salary of women job seekers in Tier-II & III cities up 34% in 3 yrs

Median salary of women job seekers in Tier-II & III cities up 34% in 3 yrs

Maximum female participation witnessed across job departments such as sales and business development, marketing, admin & back office, customer support, among others

Women enterpreneurs

Women enterpreneurs

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s job market is witnessing a significant transformation, with women from Tier-II and Tier- III cities stepping up their workforce participation and their median salary increasing by 34 per cent over the past three years, reflecting improved wage growth and expanding career prospects.
 
Job and professional networking platform Apna.co has reported a fourfold increase in women job seekers from these regions between 2021 and 2024. The platform also recorded a threefold rise in job applications, which surged to 12.8 million in 2024, indicating a steady shift in employment trends beyond metro cities.
 
The increase in women job seekers is attributed to expanding job opportunities, enhanced digital accessibility, and evolving hiring patterns by employers. These factors have collectively empowered more women from non-metro regions to explore diverse career paths and participate in India’s evolving workforce.
 

Also Read

Byju Raveendran, Byjus, Edtech sector, Byjus

Will Byju's employees ever get their unpaid salaries? What CEO has to say

PremiumCognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Pressure on operating margins may have forced Cognizant to defer pay hikes

Salary

60% of Indian employers plan to use AI for salary benchmarking, rewards: EY

Premiumsalary

Lower salary earners spending on essentials, debt servicing: Report

Meta

Meta cuts down stock options for staff despite trading at record highs

 
Diverse job preferences among women 
Sales & business development, admin & back office, and customer support have emerged as the most sought-after job sectors for women in Tier-II and III cities, accounting for 55 per cent of total job applications. Additionally, women have shown growing interest in careers within marketing, banking, retail, human resources, hospitality, teaching, and healthcare. The trend also reflects an increasing inclination towards unconventional roles, with Apna.co reporting nearly 6 lakh applications in field sales, 2.5 lakh in delivery & logistics, and 1.5 lakh in security services in 2024.
 
Rising employment hubs 
Several Tier-II and III cities have emerged as key employment centres for women, with Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Surat, Nagpur, and Coimbatore leading the charge. These cities account for over 45 per cent of total job applications on Apna.co’s platform. Meanwhile, other cities such as Kanpur, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Patna, Ludhiana, Vadodara, and Guwahati are rapidly evolving into high-growth talent hubs, signifying a broader workforce shift beyond metro regions.
 
Another major trend observed is the increasing participation of fresh graduates. Apna.co’s data indicates a 2.5X rise in freshers among women job seekers in Tier-II and III cities, reaching nearly 900,000 in 2024. This influx highlights a growing number of young women seeking job opportunities immediately after completing their education. Digital job platforms have played a crucial role in bridging the gap between talent and employment, enabling fresh graduates to seamlessly enter the workforce.
 
Rising salaries and economic growth 
The median salary for women job seekers in Tier II and III cities has increased by 34 per cent over the past three years. This upward trend in earnings highlights the economic potential of non-metro regions and the increasing financial independence of women professionals.
 
“India’s workforce is undergoing a transformation, with women from Tier-II and III cities stepping into diverse careers across industries. Fueled by digital accessibility and evolving hiring trends, this surge is reshaping workforce dynamics. Women professionals from emerging cities are not just entering the job market but actively shaping it, with a 4X rise in job seekers and a 3X increase in job applications. Median salaries have also grown by 34 per cent in three years, signaling better economic prospects. By 2030, exponential job market growth will further accelerate opportunities for women across various sectors. This shift presents a crucial moment for businesses to tap into a skilled and motivated talent pool,” said Nirmit Parikh, founder and CEO of Apna.co.
 
The steady rise in women job seekers from Tier-II and III cities marks a major milestone in India’s employment landscape. This transition underscores the growing emphasis on workforce inclusivity and the increasing availability of career opportunities beyond urban centres. As businesses and job platforms continue to facilitate this shift, India’s job market is poised to become more diverse, inclusive, and dynamic in the years to come.
 

More From This Section

Debit card, credit card, cards

Late payments? Here's How to set up autopay for your credit card bill

Purchasing Health Insurance

What are the most attractive insurance premium rates for young males?

GST

Now you can complete GST biometric authentication in your home state

Although the exact pricing depends on the four 'C's (carat, cut, colour, and clarity) and market conditions, lab‐grown diamonds tend to be roughly 30–50 per cent cheaper than a natural diamond of similar quality

Laboratory-grown diamonds can be a girl's best friend forever, too!

fund management

Fund review: Nippon India Growth Fund

Topics : salary women BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon