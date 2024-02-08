Chart view: Which stocks did HNIs buy and sell the most in Dec quarter?

The overall stake of high-networth individuals (individuals with more than Rs 2 lakh shareholding in a company) in listed companies marginally rose to 2.06 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal from 2.05 per cent in the September quarter, as per data shared by Prime Database.

In rupee value terms, HNI holding was at Rs 7.36 lakh crore on December 31, 2023. This was an increase of 14.12 per cent over the last quarter. Considering only free float (non-promoter holding), HNI share by value went up to 4.17 in the quarter ending December 2023 from 4.14 per cent in the previous quarter.