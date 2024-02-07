Opt for long-duration, gilt funds to gain from interest rate cuts

“The Interim Budget gave bonds a fresh lease of life as the fiscal deficit and the gross borrowing numbers came in lower than market expectations. The fiscal deficit for Financial Year (FY) 2024-25 has been projected at 5 per cent against market expectations of 5.30 per cent

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com