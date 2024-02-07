Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Opt for long-duration, gilt funds to gain from interest rate cuts

Go for the flexibility of dynamic bond funds if you are unsure about direction of rates

Bond markets
Premium

Representational image

Sarbajeet K Sen
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
The Interim Budget sprang a positive surprise on the fiscal deficit front, infusing buoyancy in the bond markets and bringing bond yields down. The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell by 8 basis points to 7.06 per cent on February 1. Financial advisors believe that debt funds are in a sweet spot.

“The Interim Budget gave bonds a fresh lease of life as the fiscal deficit and the gross borrowing numbers came in lower than market expectations. The fiscal deficit for Financial Year (FY) 2024-25 has been projected at 5 per cent against market expectations of 5.30 per cent

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024 unveils growth path with fiscal prudence: Economists

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

MF holding at all-time high, here's a list of NSE stocks that were most bought

HDFC Bank rolls out 4 SME credit cards for entrepreneurs, freelancers

Include mid-rated bonds in your portfolio for higher risk-adjusted returns: Crisil

Existing investors: Rebalance US equity funds portfolio, avoid exiting mkt

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

Topics : Your money Guide to Personal Finance Personal Finance dynamic bond funds Mutual funds MFs Consumer Price Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon