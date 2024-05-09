Check issuer's finances, debt repayment record before investing in bonds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has reduced the minimum ticket size of privately placed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000. The bulk of all NCD offers take place through private placement. Experts say this is a landmark measure that will boost retail participation in the bond market.

According to them, the step has lowered the entry barrier into the bond market and democratised the opportunity for investing. “Youngsters and those with lower amounts to invest will also be able to participate in the bond market,” says Vijay Kuppa, chief executive officer (CEO), InCred