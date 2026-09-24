Check renewed health cover for hidden limits before making a claim

Devdutt Kopikar had held the policy since 2019 and increased its sum insured from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Following a stroke in March 2025, his family claimed ₹4,28,308. The insurer paid ₹2 lakh, citing a disease-specific sub-limit. It could not clearly establish that the limit applied, that it had given Kopikar the restrictive terms, or that earlier terms continued after renewal. The commission ordered it to pay ₹2,28,308 with 12 per cent annual interest, ₹10,000 in compensation and ₹5,000 towards litigation costs within 60 days.

Can terms change at renewal? Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) rules provide for lifetime renewability. An insurer cannot refuse renewal because of past claims or change policy terms to the insured’s disadvantage. Terms and conditions should normally remain the same at renewal, except where changes correct inadvertent errors in policy issuance.

“Restrictions cannot be imposed during the policy term. If a product is withdrawn or modified, the insured should be offered a similar product. Unresolved violations can be taken through the grievance mechanism and, if needed, the Ombudsman,” says Hari Radhakrishnan, expert, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI).

“Operational aspects, such as network hospitals, the third-party administrator or claims process, may change, but should not reduce the coverage under the existing policy,” says Yash Raj, senior associate, 3Sixty Law Group.

Policyholders should nevertheless check for disease-specific caps, room-rent limits or age-linked co-payments. “The Belagavi ruling restates a principle that ought never to have been in doubt: An insurer that seeks to rely on a restriction must prove that the restriction genuinely forms part of the contract the policyholder paid for,” says Amit Tungare, managing partner, Asahi Legal.

Compare the documents Compare the sum insured, sub-limits, room-rent limits, co-payments, waiting periods and exclusions in the expiring and renewed policies, says Raj. Check the policy schedule, full policy wording, Customer Information Sheet (CIS), renewal notice and endorsements.

“The CIS is mandatory and summarises key features and limits. In the Belagavi case, it did not mention the sub-limit later cited by the insurer, which the commission found could not be enforced,” says Tungare.

“Keep records of all policies, proposal forms, medical records, and submitted documents, including expired policies. Report any discrepancies to the insurer to avoid issues at claim time,” says Radhakrishnan.

Verify uninterrupted cover, the no-claim bonus, insured members, dates of birth, nominee and add-ons. Question unexplained premium increases and changes to the cashless hospital network. “Review whether the cover is adequate and terms have changed; if unsuitable, consider porting or switching, subject to continuity-benefit implications,” says Radhakrishnan. If terms worsen, consider migration or portability and check how much waiting-period credit you can carry forward.

Disclose changes when raising cover An insurer may assess the additional risk afresh when a customer seeks a higher sum insured. “Disclose all material health changes since policy issuance, including diagnoses, hospitalisations, procedures, medication and ongoing tests. Read the proposal form carefully before signing, as non-disclosure can lead to claim rejection,” says Tungare.

“Enhanced cover should be treated as approved only when the insurer confirms it in writing, and the new policy schedule shows the enhanced sum insured along with any conditions attached to it,” says Raj. A higher premium alone does not confirm that the increase has been approved, says Mohit Mansharamani, counsel, SKV Law Offices.

Under Irdai’s May 29, 2024, health insurance master circular, fresh underwriting applies only to the increase in sum insured. The insurer can decline the additional cover while renewing the existing sum insured, which it cannot reopen if the policy continues without a break. Renewal generally cannot be denied because of past claims, except in cases of fraud, non-disclosure or misrepresentation, says Mansharamani. This protection applies to the existing cover, not the increase.

“If the increase is declined, ask for the reason in writing and pay the renewal premium on time. The grace period is 30 days for annual, half-yearly or quarterly payments and 15 days for monthly payments,” says Mansharamani.

Check limits on increased cover Waiting periods may start afresh for the increased portion, while continuity benefits on the existing cover continue. “If a claim arises during the waiting period on the enhanced portion, the payout may be limited to the old sum insured. Other restrictions may include underwriting, medical tests, exclusions, sub-limits or other policy conditions,” says Soayib Qureshi, partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

“After 60 continuous months, claims cannot generally be contested for non-disclosure or misrepresentation, except for established fraud. For enhanced cover, the 60 months apply only to the increased portion from the date of enhancement,” says Mansharamani. Increasing cover earlier therefore starts these periods earlier. Complete the enhancement proposal yourself, disclose health changes fully and keep the existing policy active by paying on time. Waiting-period credit on portability applies only to the prior cover.

Check whether the increased portion has separate limits on room rent, surgery, treatment or other medical expenses, or exclusions for pre-existing diseases and specified illnesses, says Qureshi.

Challenge an undisclosed limit Ask the insurer to identify the restriction it used and show how it communicated the term. “The policyholder should seek the renewed policy, schedule/endorsements, terms and conditions, CIS, and other documents relied upon for the restriction,” says Qureshi. Also request the renewal or proposal form, enhancement form and claim assessment showing the deductions.

“First, raise the complaint with the insurer, using Irdai’s Bima Bharosa portal if needed. If unresolved within 15 days or unsatisfactory, approach Irdai’s Grievance Redressal Cell. The insurer’s reply must include the Insurance Ombudsman’s contact details,” says Mansharamani. If the dispute remains unresolved, the policyholder may approach the appropriate consumer commission, subject to its monetary jurisdiction.

The writer is a Mumbai-based independent journalist

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