China introduces visa-free entry for cruise tourists: What you must know

China is now granting visa-free entry to foreign nationals arriving via cruise ships in group tours, with stays not to exceed 15 days. This new policy aims to stimulate China's economy by encouraging more tourism.

At a press conference, Mao Xu, a senior official with the immigration administration, explained that tour groups can enter China from 13 ports, including Shanghai, Qingdao, Dalian, and Haikou. "Qualifying tour groups need to be received and handled by domestic travel agencies and will be allowed to travel to coastal provinces as well as Beijing," Mao added.

Visa-free policy explained

The visa-free policy applies to designated cruise ports in 13 cities across coastal provinces, including Tianjin, Dalian, Shanghai, and Xiamen. Upon entry, these groups must continue their journey to the next scheduled port and depart from China within 15 days via the same cruise ship. Visitors are permitted to travel within coastal provinces, including autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the Central Government, as well as Beijing.

China has also expanded its visa-free transit policy to include seven new cruise ports: Dalian, Lianyungang, Wenzhou, Zhoushan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Beihai. This expansion aims to simplify transit procedures for eligible foreign passengers traveling by cruise ships, enhancing the overall cruise tourism experience in China.

China's struggle since the pandemic

China is finding it difficult to attract overseas visitors amid a weakening economy and low demand for travel in Asia’s biggest economy. Australian airline Qantas Airways recently suspended flights between Sydney and Shanghai, adding more services to Singapore and Bengaluru in India instead. The carrier cited low demand for travel between Australia and China, noting that interest has not recovered as strongly as expected since Covid.

The shifting geopolitical landscape also plays a role in the challenges facing China’s inbound tourism. According to a 2023 survey by the Pew Research Centre, most individuals in Western nations hold unfavourable views towards China.

What relaxed visa policies mean for China

The visa-free entry policy for foreign tour groups on cruise ships aims to support the development of China's cruise industry. "It will also help attract more foreign tourists to China and provide more convenient channels for people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries," Mao added.

Since last year, China has taken several measures to attract more international visitors. In March, China adopted a visa-free policy for Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg that will be valid from March 14, 2024, to November 30, 2024. Ordinary passport holders from these nations are allowed to enter China visa-free for purposes of business, tourism, family visits or transit and will be allowed to be in the country for 15 days.

However, a report released by the China Tourism Academy (CTA) in February showed that only 50 per cent of the international arrivals seen in 2019 are expected to return by 2025.