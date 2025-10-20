Co-branded credit cards: Make sure your annual spend justifies the fee

Co-branded credit cards (CBCCs) are fast emerging as one of India’s most powerful credit growth engines. Revenues from these partnerships are projected to triple by FY2028, from ₹17,000–19,000 crore today, according to a study by Zeta. While these cards offer attractive benefits, users must stay alert about their conditions and costs.

Reward brand loyalty

Co-branded credit cards offer higher rewards than regular cards, especially to loyal users of specific brands or spending categories. “They provide higher reward rates, instant discounts, and complimentary memberships, turning regular purchases into valuable benefits such as free flights, lounge access, or shopping vouchers,” says Raoul