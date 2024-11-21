Comfort in retirement: How to invest in a house in senior living facility

India, with 156.7 million senior citizens, is home to the world’s second-largest elderly population. This figure is projected to more than double, reaching 346 million by 2050. The demand for senior housing facilities is expected to grow in tandem, according to a report by the Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) and JLL.

Several factors are driving this surge in demand for specialised senior living facilities. “As India’s population ages, a larger demographic will need specialised housing options. Rising prosperity has enabled more individuals to afford these facilities,” says Ankur Gupta, joint managing director, Ashiana Housing.

A shift to nuclear