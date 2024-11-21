Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Comfort in retirement: How to invest in a house in senior living facility

Comfort in retirement: How to invest in a house in senior living facility

Decision to purchase such a property should be taken by researching costs, infrastructure, service standards

Elderly, Senior citizen
Premium

Elderly citizens get care and company in senior living societies. (Representative photo)

Sanjay Kumar Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India, with 156.7 million senior citizens, is home to the world’s second-largest elderly population. This figure is projected to more than double, reaching 346 million by 2050. The demand for senior housing facilities is expected to grow in tandem, according to a report by the Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) and JLL.
 
Several factors are driving this surge in demand for specialised senior living facilities. “As India’s population ages, a larger demographic will need specialised housing options. Rising prosperity has enabled more individuals to afford these facilities,” says Ankur Gupta, joint managing director, Ashiana Housing.
 
A shift to nuclear
Topics : senior citizens housing retirement homes Financial planning

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon