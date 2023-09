Credit card defaults rise by Rs 951 cr: What happens when you default

Investment-worthy value stocks see sharp dip, says ICICI Securities

SBI's e-rupee can be accessed via UPI now: How it works and what this means

New tranche of sovereign gold bonds from 15 September: Should you buy?

10 best side hustle ideas to earn extra money every month in 2023

ITR filing last date today: Step-by-step guide to filing your returns here

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Filing tax returns for the first time? Make sure you read these handy tips

Everything you need to know about ITR refunds for AY 2022-2023

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

While the deadline to file the original income-tax return (ITR) was July 31, individuals can still file a belated, revised, or updated return, based on their circumstances and timing.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com