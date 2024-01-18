Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Counter high valuations, volatility with balanced advantage funds

Diversifying investments through multi-asset funds can be another smart investment move

deposit, funds, investment
Premium

Sarbajeet K Sen
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The bellwether Indian stock indices saw their worst fall in 18 months on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex plunging over 1,600 points and the Nifty 50 dropping by 460 points. This happened at a time when the markets have been hovering near their lifetime highs. Investors in equity mutual funds are worried as a sudden selloff could erode the value of their portfolios. Some mutual fund categories and investment strategies can help mitigate the impact of volatility.

Balanced advantage funds (BAFs)

These schemes, also known as dynamic asset allocation funds, invest in a mix of bonds and stocks depending on how attractively

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

New rules of NPS: Should you opt for systematic lump Sum withdrawal?

Managing rent, setting up investment strategy: Top personal finance stories

Multi-asset funds offer considerable relief in the choppy waters

Multi asset fund or aggresive hybrid fund: What should you pick and why?

Fund review: HDFC Corporate Bond Fund

97 land deals closed in India in 2023: Here are the top 10 biggest ones

Why do insurance claims get rejected? Here are the 5 common reasons

What are MFs buying? Maximum gain seen in banking stocks in December 2023

Key information about health insurance plans explained in one table

Topics : Personal Finance Mutual funds MFs Indian markets investment plan Systematic investment plans Your money

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon