Cupboard to cabinet: Storage solutions you need for a clutter-free home

Every home wants to be clutter free by hoarding less and discarding more but keeps running out of storage space no matter how many cupboards, cabinets or chest of drawers there are.

“When I moved from a three-bedroom apartment to a penthouse I thought I will have enough place to store my stuff but I still struggle to accommodate everything and my lofts, bed boxes, store room continue to remain overfull,” says homemaker Suparna Malhotra, who recently shifted with her family from Delhi to a condominium in Gurugram.

“The key to solving this problem is to understand the various storage