Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cupboard to cabinet: Storage solutions you need for a clutter-free home

If you live in a tiny apartment or a sprawling bungalow, brands have products for every need

Home storage units are available in a wide range. (Stock photo)
Premium

Home storage units are available in a wide range. (Stock photo)

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:12 PM IST
Every home wants to be clutter free by hoarding less and discarding more but keeps running out of storage space no matter how many cupboards, cabinets or chest of drawers there are.

“When I moved from a three-bedroom apartment to a penthouse I thought I will have enough place to store my stuff but I still struggle to accommodate everything and my lofts, bed boxes, store room continue to remain overfull,” says homemaker Suparna Malhotra, who recently shifted with her family from Delhi to a condominium in Gurugram.

“The key to solving this problem is to understand the various storage
Topics : luxury housing home decor Financial planning Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon