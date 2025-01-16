Dealing with recovery agents: Know your rights, study RBI guidelines

Noida resident Anuj Singhal, 35, found himself in a difficult financial situation when his business began to flounder, leaving him unable to pay his car loan EMIs. That marked the beginning of his ordeal with recovery agents. “They stand outside my house for hours, raising a ruckus. They also attempt public shaming by informing every passerby about the default,” says Singhal, who requested that a fictitious name be used for this story.

Despite stringent guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on how recovery agents must conduct themselves, and courts penalising leading banks for their agents’ misconduct, harassment of