Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Debt MF outlook: Split portfolio between long- and low-duration funds

Debt MF outlook: Split portfolio between long- and low-duration funds

The Indian economy requires rate cuts and a supportive monetary policy to sustain growth, which is slowing

Equity Mutual Fund
Premium

Representational Image

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two significant events—the Union Budget of 2025 and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review—have taken place. Let’s examine the outlook for debt mutual funds in their aftermath.
 
Twin boosts: Fiscal consolidation, rate cut
 
The key positive from the Budget is fiscal consolidation by the government. The revised fiscal deficit estimate for 2024-25 stands at 4.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), while the fiscal deficit for 2025-26 is estimated at 4.4 per cent of GDP.
 
“The government has significantly reduced the fiscal deficit in line with its guidance. It has also committed to reducing the debt-to-GDP
Topics : Mutual Funds Personal Finance Your money

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon