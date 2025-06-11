Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Deferred annuity plans: Lock in steady retirement income with guarantee

Deferred annuity plans: Lock in steady retirement income with guarantee

Inflation will reduce value of payout, so invest part of retirement corpus in growth instruments

Retirement Plan, Retirement
premium

A deferred annuity allows the corpus to grow tax-free. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Himali Patel Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Grant Thornton’s recently published report titled India’s pension landscape: A study on retirement reality and readiness highlights low engagement with annuity plans. It says 76 per cent of respondents had not invested in these plans, despite the role they can play in providing stable post-retirement income.
 
How do they work? 
In a deferred annuity plan, the customer pays premiums, either once or over several years. This money is invested and grows over time. “Once a person retires, the corpus turns into a source of income as the person receives payouts. A deferred annuity plan allows a person to get a
Topics : retirement Retirement plan Retirement savings Guide to Personal Finance Personal Finance The Smart Investor Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon