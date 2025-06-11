Deferred annuity plans: Lock in steady retirement income with guarantee

Grant Thornton’s recently published report titled India’s pension landscape: A study on retirement reality and readiness highlights low engagement with annuity plans. It says 76 per cent of respondents had not invested in these plans, despite the role they can play in providing stable post-retirement income.

How do they work?

In a deferred annuity plan, the customer pays premiums, either once or over several years. This money is invested and grows over time. “Once a person retires, the corpus turns into a source of income as the person receives payouts. A deferred annuity plan allows a person to get a