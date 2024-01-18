Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Deferred annuity plans need caution in investment to avoid mis-selling

Before falling for the promised return, consider the principle of time value of money

Pension Fund
Premium

Annuity plans can be an effective income source when purchased considering the appropriate variant and age. (File photo)

Deepesh Raghaw
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Even high-quality investment products can be sold inappropriately. Consider a Nifty index fund, which is typically a low-cost and efficient equity product. If this fund, despite its merits, is marketed for a short-term financial goal, such as an investment horizon of just two months, it is mis-selling.

The writer encountered a similar problem with an annuity product offered by a well-known insurance company. Annuity plans can be an effective income source when purchased correctly and considering the appropriate variant and age. They lock an interest rate for life, a feature not available in other investment products. Additionally, by staggering the

Also Read

Chart: Corporate fixed deposits offered by various companies

Company fixed deposit interest rates, tenure range explained in chart

Interest rates, tenure, terms of fixed deposits explained in table

Banks offering up to 9 per cent interest: Top fixed deposit rates right now

Term insurance test and getting into movies: Top personal finance stories

36% of taxpayers move from lower to higher income tax bracket during FY14-FY22

Homeowner can claim house rent allowance while living in rented house

'Accrual funds could be good for investors from risk/reward perspective'

Market view: 'Disconnect between price and value may sustain for a while'

Floating-rate funds: Market experts call for wait-and-watch approach

Topics : Financial planning pension funds Fixed deposits Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon