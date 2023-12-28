Delaying residential property purchase will only increase acquisition cost

After two years of robust price growth, experts expect housing prices to rise at a moderate pace in 2024. Most are of the view that prices may rise 5-10 per cent on average across the top seven-eight cities. Some micro markets with high demand but low supply of quality housing may see faster growth.

Demand and price drivers

Economic growth: India’s growth did not falter amid turbulence in the developed world. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects the economy to grow at 7 per cent in the financial year 2023-24. Says Prashant Thakur, regional director & head–research, ANAROCK Group: