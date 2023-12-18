Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Demat account holders can furnish nomination declarations by Jan 1, 2024

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) stated that those who fail to do so will not be able to transact in stocks

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

The earlier deadline was September 30, and was extended by three months

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has made it mandatory for all demat account holders to either furnish nomination declarations or opt out of nominations by January 1, 2024.

The market regulator said that if the account holders fail to do so, they will not be able to transact in stocks. The earlier deadline was September 30, and was extended by three months. There are various changes that are linked to the banking sector.

Below is the list of changes that will come into effect from January 1, 2024:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bank locker agreement: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the deadline to sign the revised bank locker agreement by December 31, 2023. If a bank customer fails to do so, his/her locker will be frozen.

Changes in Aadhaar correction for free: The last date to update details in Aadhaar online for free is December 31, 2023. From January 1, 2024, a charge of Rs 50 will be imposed for requesting any change in Aadhaar.

No paper-based KYC for SIM cards: According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), a paper-based know-your-customer (KYC) process will be done away with starting January 1, 2024.

Canada to double cost-of-living financial requirement for international students: Beginning January 1, 2024, Canada will double the cost-of-living financial requirement for incoming international students. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said that the prospective students would have to show that they have access to $20,635 instead of the $ 10,000 requirement that has been in place for two decades.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

56% to shut bank lockers due to rising rentals, KYC requirement: Survey

Bank locker agreement renewal deadline on Dec 31: What you need to do

Aadhaar data on sale: A step-by-step guide to locking your biometric data

Masked Aadhaar explained: How to hide your Aadhaar number for more security

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Best time to book FDs is from now to 6 months but stay away from floating FDs

You may soon have to pay less as surrender charges for exiting your insurance policy

Sovereign gold bond 2023-24 tranche III opens today: Worthy investment?

Creating a balance sheet for every Indian

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Securities and Exchange Board of India BS Web Reports demat account Demat demat accounts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon