Docs to delayed complaint: Why homebuyers lose legal fight against builders

Another reason for buyers weakening their own case is making inflated or unrealistic claims

Claims based on emotional distress, speculative losses, or arbitrary amounts are usually dismissed or viewed with scepticism

Sanjeev Sinha
Sanjeev Sinha
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) recently dismissed a homebuyer’s compensation claim against a builder for delayed possession, citing late filing. Although the buyer received possession in September 2020 — four years after the promised date of June 2016 — he filed the complaint only in April 2024. Rera ruled that a three-year window is a reasonable period to initiate such cases.
 
This is not the first such instance. Several cases in the past have seen homebuyers’ claims against builders rejected by courts due to insufficient proof or mistakes on buyers’ part.
 
Weak documentation
 
Many homebuyers lose Rera cases not
