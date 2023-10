In mid-May, when the yield on the 10-year government security (G-Sec) had fallen below 7 per cent, Sneha Singh (name changed on request), 45, who works for an information technology company in Noida, had bet on longer-duration bond funds, believing rate cuts were imminent. But with yields climbing to around 7.38 per cent, she is despondent. A chartered accountant friend has suggested investing in a dynamic bond fund.

Fund managers of dynamic bond funds, too, hold divergent views currently.