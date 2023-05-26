Fame, fortune: How to win fans, influence people as digital content creator

When Dolly Singh walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this week, the spotlight was on Indian content creators. Singh, 34, is one of the most recognizable faces of that profession. Her short social media videos ‘Spill the Sass’ and 'Dollyverse' talk about affordable fashion, and the characters she plays poke fun at everyday life.
“From making candles in a small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes…I’ve finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list,” says Singh, an Instagram influencer and actor.
Digital content creation, once a hobby, is now a full-fledged profession. “Around the world, creators are the new generation of celebrities with a follower base that can eclipse many traditional movie stars. They are innovative and versatile. Most of them started out as writers, directors, actors and producers of their own content," says Mehak Kasbekar, vice p
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or