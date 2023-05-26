Fame, fortune: How to win fans, influence people as digital content creator

Digital content creation, once a hobby, is now a full-fledged profession. “Around the world, creators are the new generation of celebrities with a follower base that can eclipse many traditional movie stars. They are innovative and versatile. Most of them started out as writers, directors, actors and producers of their own content," says Mehak Kasbekar, vice p

“From making candles in a small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes…I’ve finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list,” says Singh, an Instagram influencer and actor.