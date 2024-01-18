Financial goal to liquidity need: What to get from tax-saving investments

A woman recently approached a financial planner to have her portfolio examined. While going through it, the planner found she held a child insurance plan. This is a plan that parents invest in for payouts at specific intervals. When asked what a child plan was doing in her portfolio (the woman is unmarried), she replied that the institution that had sold it to her had said that subscribing to it would help her save tax.

January to March is the period when the bulk of tax-saving investments occur. Financial intermediaries are out in full strength trying to push their products.