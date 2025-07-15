Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Flexicap funds: Freedom to shift across market caps helps mitigate risks

Flexicap funds: Freedom to shift across market caps helps mitigate risks

Flexicap funds suit investors who prefer to delegate market-cap allocation decisions to a professional

Conservative investors may allocate 15–30 per cent to flexicap funds, while aggressive or experienced ones may go higher. | Illustration: Binay sinha

Himali Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Flexicap funds witnessed net inflows of ₹ 5,733 crore in June 2025, a 49 per cent increase over May, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The surge reflects growing investor preference for agile funds that can handle volatility.
 
Recent turbulence in mid- and small-cap segments has prompted a shift towards flexicap funds. “Flexicap funds have gained traction in 2025 due to their ability to dynamically allocate across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, offering adaptability in volatile markets,” says Trideep Bhattacharya, chief investment officer – equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.
 
Topics : Amfi Personal Finance Association of Mutual Funds in India Mutual Funds
