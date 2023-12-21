Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Formal, casual, always classy: Blazers suit all your style needs

It is a myth that the blazer is meant for the office and that it only comes in dark or grey

A blazer looks formal but gives an impression of ease and effortless. (Stock photo)
Premium

A blazer looks formal but gives an impression of ease and effortless. (Stock photo)

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
One could wear it to the office, a dinner party, or for a stroll in the park: We are talking about the blazer, a jacket that’s formal, casual and classy.

“A blazer is just the best half of a suit, sawn off and given the freedom to mingle with whichever trousers or jeans it pleases. For that reason, a smart, well-fitted blazer possesses a transformative power, injecting elegance into an otherwise unexciting outfit,” said Amit Ahuja, 43, a banker in Mumbai.

Fabric, cuts and colour define a blazer. Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna used fringes and tassels in their

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Strong economy to take office leasing to 40-45 mn sq ft in 2023: Colliers

Office space demand dips 4.5% in 2023 as compared to last year: Colliers

How is India's luxury market turning into a magnet for foreign brands?

Higher EPS pension: Revised FAQs on arrears, increased contribution

Non-linked insurance plan: Surrender or stay? Do the math before deciding

Axis Bank users can now enjoy benefits of the American Express Network

Rs 4,000 discount on flights: Cathay partners with Axis Bank for travel rewards

Explained: How H1-B domestic visa renewal will benefit Indian techies

Topics : Fashion and style Luxury brands lifestyle Fashion finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon